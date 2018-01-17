SPARZANZA Debut "The Trigger" Lyric Video

Swedish metal band Sparzanza have released a lyric video for "The Trigger", a track from their new album, Announcing The End, out now via Despotz Records. Watch below.

Announcing The End tracklisting:

“Announcing The End”

“Damnation”

“One Last Breath”

“Whatever May Come May Be”

“Vindication”

“The Dark Appeal”

“Breathe In The Fire”

“The Trigger”

“To The One”

“We Are Forever”

“Truth Is A Lie”

"The Trigger" lyric video:

“Vindication” video:

“Announcing The End” video:

(Photo - Eric Hansen)