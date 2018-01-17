SPARZANZA Debut "The Trigger" Lyric Video

January 17, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal sparzanza

Swedish metal band Sparzanza have released a lyric video for "The Trigger", a track from their new album, Announcing The End, out now via Despotz Records. Watch below.

Announcing The End tracklisting:

“Announcing The End”
“Damnation”
“One Last Breath”
“Whatever May Come May Be”
“Vindication”
“The Dark Appeal”
“Breathe In The Fire”
“The Trigger”
“To The One”
“We Are Forever”
“Truth Is A Lie”

"The Trigger" lyric video:

“Vindication” video:

“Announcing The End” video:

(Photo - Eric Hansen)

