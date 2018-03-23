SPARZANZA Release “Whatever Come May Be” Video

Long running Swedish metallers Sparzanza have released the video for their latest single, "Whatever Come May Be." The track comes off of their eighth studio album, Announcing The End on Despotz Records.

The video was filmed entirely by the band's fans on their fall 2017 tour - of fans, for fans. As the band says, "By the fans, for the fans! Sparzanza bows to all the fans who made the autumn tour a success. To celebrate and show our appreciation, the fans themselves contributed video material to the latest single ‘Whatever Come May Be’ - one of the heavier songs on the record. Recorded during the 2017 tour in Finland, Sweden and Norway and clipped by Erik Hansen on EH Digital."

"Whatever Come May Be" can be ordered from iTunes and streamed on Spotify while the album Announcing the End can be purchased on iTunes or streamed in full on Spotify.

Announcing The End tracklisting:

“Announcing The End”

“Damnation”

“One Last Breath”

“Whatever Come May Be”

“Vindication”

“The Dark Appeal”

“Breathe In The Fire”

“The Trigger”

“To The One”

“We Are Forever”

“Truth Is A Lie”

“Whatever Come May Be”:

"The Trigger" lyric video:

“Vindication” video:

“Announcing The End” video:

(Photo - Eric Hansen)