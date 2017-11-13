SPARZANZA Streaming New Song "The Trigger"

November 13, 2017, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal sparzanza

Swedish metal band Sparzanza are streaming "The Trigger", a track from their new album, Announcing The End, out now via Despotz Records. Listen below.

Announcing The End tracklisting:

“Announcing The End”
“Damnation”
“One Last Breath”
“Whatever May Come May Be”
“Vindication”
“The Dark Appeal”
“Breathe In The Fire”
“The Trigger”
“To The One”
“We Are Forever”
“Truth Is A Lie”

"The Trigger":

“Vindication” video:

“Announcing The End” video:

(Photo - Eric Hansen)

