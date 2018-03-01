SPARZANZA Streaming New Song "Whatever Come May Be"

Swedish metal band Sparzanza are streaming the song "Whatever Come May Be", featured on their new album, Announcing The End, out now via Despotz Records. Listen below.

Announcing The End tracklisting:

“Announcing The End”

“Damnation”

“One Last Breath”

“Whatever Come May Be”

“Vindication”

“The Dark Appeal”

“Breathe In The Fire”

“The Trigger”

“To The One”

“We Are Forever”

“Truth Is A Lie”

“Whatever Come May Be”:

"The Trigger" lyric video:

“Vindication” video:

“Announcing The End” video:

