Special One-Night US Cinema Event Announced For Hired Gun Documentary; FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Members To Host Meet & Greet At Pre-Show In Las Vegas

On Thursday, June 29th at 7:30 PM, an exciting music documentary, Hired Gun: Out Of The Shadows, Into The Spotlight, is set to hit 300+ select US cinemas for a special one-night-event. That night, Jason Hook and Jeremy Spencer of Five Finger Death Punch will host a public meet & greet at Regal Cinemas Village Square in Las Vegas, NV at 6:30 PM.

Presented by Fathom Events and Vision Films, the full-length feature details the stories of the world’s unsung music industry heroes who are responsible for some of the most famous instrumentation on chart-topping albums and have regularly toured and recorded with musical legends such as Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Katy Perry, KISS, P!NK, Steely Dan, and many more.

Millions of fans have seen and listened to these “hired guns” play the music of the famous stars who have hired them, and now through this inspiring new documentary, they share incredible stories and exclusive musical performances with the world. In the vein of the 2014 Academy Award winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, Hired Gun details the highs and lows of touring life, the demands of session schedules and the dedication required to play backseat to some of rock’s most iconic musicians. These players are recognized as some of the best musicians in the world.

Tickets for Hired Gun: Out Of The Shadows, Into The Spotlight can be purchased online by visiting FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Click here for theatre locations.