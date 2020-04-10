SPELL – New Album Opulent Decay Out Now; “Dawn Wanderer” Video Streaming

Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, Spell's new LP Opulent Decay is now available as of April 10, 2020 via Bad Omen Records. With the full length's release, they are also sharing the new video “Dawn Wanderer”.

Spell's debut, 2014's Full Moon Sessions, and 2017 LP, For None And All, are proof positive of an outfit - completed by drummer and co-vocalist Al Lester and guitarist Graham McVie - whose grasp of diverting dynamics matched their infectious songcraft. However, these were apparently mere preludes to Opulent Decay, the band’s third and finest record to date.

In addition to the lyrical influence of romantic poets like Keats, Shelley and Coleridge, there's an underlying concept to Opulent Decay, as Cam explains: “All of the songs deal with the contrast between opulence and austerity, and the decay that results from imbalance. Our drive to avoid suffering is strong, but it can be overcome by the love for another and the desire to put them before yourself. Opulent Decay examines this balance and the dangers that await on either side of the pendulum."

Divining its art from the realm of nocturnal visions and fantasies, Spell has already proven to be mighty chroniclers of the more supernatural quarters of the heavy music sphere.

“Music, like dreams, exists in feeling rather than explanation," continues Mesmer. "In sleep, the strangest things can elicit joy or terror — this is why dreams are so difficult to articulate. Creating music, for me, is similar; often, I’ll wake in the dead of night with a powerful feeling or melody in my mind, not connected to reality in any concrete way. I’ll then leap out of bed to try and capture it before it disappears!”

Tracklisting:

"Psychic Death"

"Opulent Decay"

"Sibyl Vane"

"Primrose Path"

"The Iron Wind"

"Dawn Wanderer"

"Deceiver"

"Ataraxia"

"Imprisoned By Shadows"

"Saturn's Riddle"

