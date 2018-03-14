SPINAL TAP Bassist DEREK SMALLS Premiers "It Don't Get Old" Music Video

Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls (aka Harry Shearer) - who co-created the fictional heavy metal group with Christopher Guest and Michael McKean - will release his new solo album, Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing), on April 13th via Twanky Records/BMG on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Pre-order the album here.

Guests on the album include Steve Lukather (Toto), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Peter Frampton, Todd Sucherman (Styx), Dweezil Zappa, Steve Vai, Gregg Bissonette, Rick Wakeman and more.

A video for the track "It Don't Get Old" can be seen below.

Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) tracklisting:

"Openture" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"Rock 'N' Roll Transplant" - Derek with Steve Lukather (Toto), drum legends Jim Keltner (George Harrison) and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Butt Call" - Derek with Phil X (Bon Jovi) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters)

"Smalls Change" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Judith Owen (vocals) Danny Kortchmar (Don Henley) and Russ Kunkel (James Taylor)

"Memo To Willie" - Derek with Donald Fagen, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter and Larry Carlton (Steely Dan) and The Snarky Puppy Horns

"It Don't Get Old" - Derek with Peter Frampton and Waddy Wachtel (Keith Richards).

"Complete Faith" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"Faith No More" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra and Todd Sucherman (Styx)

"Gimme Some (More) Money" - Derek with Paul Shaffer, Waddy Wachtel and David Crosby

"MRI" - Derek with Dweezil Zappa

"Hell Toupee" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"Gummin The Gash" - Derek with Steve Vai, Gregg Bissonette and Jane Lynch

"She Puts The Bitch In Obituary" - Derek with Richard Thompson and Jane Lynch

"When Men Did Rock" - Derek with Michael League, Joe Satriani, Rick Wakeman and The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"It Don't Get Old" video:

"Smalls Change" video: