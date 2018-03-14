SPINAL TAP Bassist DEREK SMALLS Premiers "It Don't Get Old" Music Video

March 14, 2018, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal derek smalls spinal tap

SPINAL TAP Bassist DEREK SMALLS Premiers "It Don't Get Old" Music Video

Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls (aka Harry Shearer) - who co-created the fictional heavy metal group with Christopher Guest and Michael McKean - will release his new solo album, Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing), on April 13th via Twanky Records/BMG on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Pre-order the album here.

Guests on the album include Steve Lukather (Toto), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Peter Frampton, Todd Sucherman (Styx), Dweezil Zappa, Steve Vai, Gregg Bissonette, Rick Wakeman and more.

A video for the track "It Don't Get Old" can be seen below.

Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) tracklisting:

"Openture" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra
"Rock 'N' Roll Transplant" - Derek with Steve Lukather (Toto), drum legends Jim Keltner (George Harrison) and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
"Butt Call" - Derek with Phil X (Bon Jovi) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters)
"Smalls Change" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Judith Owen (vocals) Danny Kortchmar (Don Henley) and Russ Kunkel (James Taylor)
"Memo To Willie" - Derek with Donald Fagen, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter and Larry Carlton (Steely Dan) and The Snarky Puppy Horns
"It Don't Get Old" - Derek with Peter Frampton and Waddy Wachtel (Keith Richards).
"Complete Faith" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra
"Faith No More" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra and Todd Sucherman (Styx)
"Gimme Some (More) Money" - Derek with Paul Shaffer, Waddy Wachtel and David Crosby
"MRI" - Derek with Dweezil Zappa
"Hell Toupee" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra
"Gummin The Gash" - Derek with Steve Vai, Gregg Bissonette and Jane Lynch
"She Puts The Bitch In Obituary" - Derek with Richard Thompson and Jane Lynch
"When Men Did Rock" - Derek with Michael League, Joe Satriani, Rick Wakeman and The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"It Don't Get Old" video:

"Smalls Change" video:

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews