SPINAL TAP Legend DEREK SMALLS On Modern Rock Stars - "I Don’t Think They Are Comparable In The Sense Of The Debauchery... Or Even Bauchery"

Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls (aka Harry Shearer) - who co-created the fictional heavy metal group with Christopher Guest and Michael McKean - released his new solo album Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) last month via Twanky Records/BMG on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Order the album here.

Smalls spoke about the new album and more with The Big Issue's Adrian Lobb. An excerpt from the chat follows:

The Big Issue: Are modern rock stars comparable with your generation?

Derek Smalls: "I don’t think they are comparable in the sense of the debauchery. Or even bauchery. I think unbauchery is the modern way. They have learned the lesson. They want to live past 27. It is live and learn, or don’t live."

The Big Issue: Meditations Upon Ageing is the subtitle of your new LP, Smalls Change - what are the best and worst things about getting older?

D.S.: "Your mates dying off."

The Big Issue: Is that a good thing or bad thing?

D.S.: "I’m glad you asked, I was trying to decide myself. I think it is a bad thing - you turn around and another one has gone. But even those among us who are not that wise get closer to wisdom with age. You see things coming around a second or third time, whether it is fashion or politics. You are less startled. Which is why I have a different musical feel on my new record, a symphonic palette. Because that will give them a WTF moment, won’t it? As you get older there are fewer WTF moments. I wanted to give people something to make them go WTF."

Guests on Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) include Steve Lukather (Toto), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Peter Frampton, Todd Sucherman (Styx), Dweezil Zappa, Steve Vai, Gregg Bissonette, Rick Wakeman and more.

Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) tracklisting:

"Openture" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"Rock 'N' Roll Transplant" - Derek with Steve Lukather (Toto), drum legends Jim Keltner (George Harrison) and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Butt Call" - Derek with Phil X (Bon Jovi) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters)

"Smalls Change" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Judith Owen (vocals) Danny Kortchmar (Don Henley) and Russ Kunkel (James Taylor)

"Memo To Willie" - Derek with Donald Fagen, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter and Larry Carlton (Steely Dan) and The Snarky Puppy Horns

"It Don't Get Old" - Derek with Peter Frampton and Waddy Wachtel (Keith Richards).

"Complete Faith" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"Faith No More" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra and Todd Sucherman (Styx)

"Gimme Some (More) Money" - Derek with Paul Shaffer, Waddy Wachtel and David Crosby

"MRI" - Derek with Dweezil Zappa

"Hell Toupee" - Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"Gummin The Gash" - Derek with Steve Vai, Gregg Bissonette and Jane Lynch

"She Puts The Bitch In Obituary" - Derek with Richard Thompson and Jane Lynch

"When Men Did Rock" - Derek with Michael League, Joe Satriani, Rick Wakeman and The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

"It Don't Get Old" video:

"Smalls Change" video: