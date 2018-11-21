SPINAL TAP Members To Reunite For Celebration Of This Is Spinal Tap Film At 18th Tribeca Film Festival

Spinal Tap are set to reunite at the 18th Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T. This Is Spinal Tap will return to the big screen for the iconic mockumentary’s 35th anniversary at the 2019 festival. The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 24th through May 5th.

This Is Spinal Tap stars and creators Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Rob Reiner, who also directed, will turn it up to eleven again with a one-night-only anniversary celebration 35 years in the making. Released in March of 1984, the mockumentary follows the fictional heavy metal rock band Spinal Tap on tour. After the screening, the four will pay tribute to the band with a special musical performance and a conversation to follow.

In Reiner's cult classic, Spinal Tap, the loudest band in England, attempts to make a comeback with a North American tour promoting their new album, Smell The Glove. Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) sets out to make a documentary of the legendary rock band’s exploits on the road, featuring front men Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), bearing witness to the highs and lows of what makes a musician into a rock star.

“Spinal Tap proves there is definitely a fine line between stupid and clever,” said director, co-writer, and star Rob Reiner.

