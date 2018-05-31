SPIRAL SKIES Release "Dark Side Of The Cross" Music Video

Swedish rock quintet Spiral Skies recently released their debut full-length album Blues For A Dying Planet via AOP Records. The band have now released a video for the song "Dark Side Of The Cross".

Says the band: ""Those who have been banished, oppressed and pursued - gather and gain strength. Only from the other side can the world be tipped upside down."

The record can be ordered via the following links:

- Europe

- North America

With influences ranging over decades, Spiral Skies has created a sound that can most easily be described as “rock from another planet.” A unique blend of folk, doom and 70’s inspired rock music. The band has been compared to band such as Jefferson Airplane, Curved Air and The Devil's Blood, to name a few.

Blues For A Dying Planet tracklisting:

"Black Hole Waltz"

"Awakening"

"Dark Side Of The Cross"

"The Wizard's Ball"

"Danse Macabre"

"Labyrinth Of The Mind"

"Shattered Hopes"

"Left Is Right And Right Is Left Behind"

"The Prisoner"

"The Prisoner":

Lineup:

Frida Eurenius - Vocals

Jonas Lyander - Guitar, Percussion, Choir

Dan Svanljung - Guitar, Organ, Mellotron

Eric Sandberg - Bass

Daniel Bäckman- Drums, Percussion, Synthesizer