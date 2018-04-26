SPIRAL SKIES Streaming New Single "The Prisoner"

Swedish rock quintet Spiral Skies are readying the release of their debut full-length album Blues For A Dying Planet, out May 18th via AOP Records. In anticipation, the band is streaming the new single “The Prisoner”. Listen below.

The impending record will be released digitally and on CD and vinyl with distribution from Plastichead (Europe, USA, World) and Edel (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). Pre-order now via the following links:

"Haven't we all wished to see the world burn at some point? How many aren't they, who seek justice in an unjust world? Imprisoned by norms, pressure of society and circumstances of life we all want to break free." - Spiral Skies



With influences ranging over decades, Spiral Skies has created a sound that can most easily be described as “rock from another planet.” A unique blend of folk, doom and 70’s inspired rock music. The band has been compared to band such as Jefferson Airplane, Curved Air and The Devil's Blood, to name a few.

Spiral Skies has spellbound audiences with a unique visual performance at their intense and enchanting live shows, and their debut EP A Queendom To Come gained a lot of attention on Bandcamp, resulting in the following single “Event Horizon”.

Blues For A Dying Planet tracklisting:

"Black Hole Waltz"

"Awakening"

"Dark Side Of The Cross"

"The Wizard's Ball"

"Danse Macabre"

"Labyrinth Of The Mind"

"Shattered Hopes"

"Left Is Right And Right Is Left Behind"

"The Prisoner"

Tour dates:

May

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Copperfields (Album Release Show)

June

7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

Lineup:

Frida Eurenius - Vocals

Jonas Lyander - Guitar, Percussion, Choir

Dan Svanljung - Guitar, Organ, Mellotron

Eric Sandberg - Bass

Daniel Bäckman- Drums, Percussion, Synthesizer