SPIRIT ADRIFT Announce December Tour With ORANGE GOBLIN

Spirit Adrift will support the London-based quartet Orange Goblin on their 25th anniversary tour of the UK and Ireland. The tour will culminate in two very specials shows at London’s The Underworld. Further special guests are Cornwall’s finest metal brigade King Creature.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 7. Dates below.

December

11 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social

12 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

15 - Manchester, England - Gorilla

16 - Birmingham, England - Asylum

17 - Cardiff, Wales - The Globe

18 - London, England - The Underworld

19 - London, England - The Underworld

2020 promises the band’s fourth full-length, which will be released on Century Media in Europe and on 20 Buck Spin in North America.