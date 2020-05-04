SPIRIT ADRIFT Announce December Tour With ORANGE GOBLIN
May 4, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Spirit Adrift will support the London-based quartet Orange Goblin on their 25th anniversary tour of the UK and Ireland. The tour will culminate in two very specials shows at London’s The Underworld. Further special guests are Cornwall’s finest metal brigade King Creature.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 7. Dates below.
December
11 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social
12 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
15 - Manchester, England - Gorilla
16 - Birmingham, England - Asylum
17 - Cardiff, Wales - The Globe
18 - London, England - The Underworld
19 - London, England - The Underworld
2020 promises the band’s fourth full-length, which will be released on Century Media in Europe and on 20 Buck Spin in North America.