SPIRIT ADRIFT Announce Enlightened In Eternity Album; “Harmony Of The Spheres” Single Streaming

US heavy metal outfit Spirit Adrift have announced the release of their new record Enlightened In Eternity via Century Media Records, outside of North America on October 16, 2020. With the release of the first single “Harmony Of The Spheres”, they are giving the world a first taste on what to expect on the band’s fourth studio album - nothing but a monument to the timelessness of heavy metal.

Nathan Garrett comments:

“Making a Spirit Adrift album is always intense. But Chained And Curse dealt with issues from my past, and Divided dealt with external issues, from more of a philosophical perspective. So there was a bit of a protective layer of detachment between the material and myself. On the other hand, when Marcus and I recorded Enlightened In Eternity, we were smack in the middle of a lot of intense emotional upheaval. Hour to hour, minute to minute. Some days it took everything I had to keep working, particularly when it was time to record vocals. From a technical standpoint, things couldn’t have gone smoother. But from an emotional standpoint, it was brutal. The silver lining is that our hearts and souls are embedded into this record with a raw immediacy and urgency that’s unmatched by our previous material. I wrote the songs on Enlightened In Eternity before my life fell apart, and from the beginning I set out to make this our most uplifting and empowering album. I’m glad I did that, because ironically enough, these songs helped me keep going when things got bad. I’m proud of the work Marcus put in, I’m proud of these songs, and I’m proud of how we navigated the entire experience. This is the most challenging record I’ve ever made, and it’s my favorite record I’ve ever made. I hope it helps others the way it helped me.”

Enlightened In Eternity formats:

-CD Digipak – all outlets

-Gatefold black LP – all outlets

-100x Gatefold transparent orange LP – Evil Greed shop

-100x Gatefold transparent magenta LP – CM Mailorder Shop

-200x Gatefold light blue LP – CM Distro

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Ride Into The Light”

“Astral Levitation”

“Cosmic Conquest”

“Screaming From Beyond”

“Harmony Of The Spheres”

“Battle High”

“Stronger Than Your Pain”

“Reunited In The Void”

“Harmony Of The Spheres” lyric video: