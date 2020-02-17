SPIRIT ADRIFT Sign To Century Media Records

2019 was a banner year for Spirit Adrift. Their latest album, Divided By Darkness, made an undeniable impact on the landscape of heavy metal, placing high on nearly every major year-end list and receiving widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. The band’s skyrocketing trajectory continues as they sign a deal that will see their next album released by Century Media Records outside North America, while 20 Buck Spin (who released Divided By Darkness and 2017’s highly-acclaimed Curse Of Conception) handling the domestic release.

Spirit Adrift began as an outlet for multi-instrumentalist Nate Garrett, who started the band in 2015 as a studio project encompassing his love for hard rock sensibilities and multiple strains of timeless heavy metal. With the addition of permanent drummer Marcus Bryant, the band started performing live in 2017 and swiftly became a force to be reckoned with.

With Divided By Darkness, Spirit Adrift honed their riff obsessions into a mastery of all things heavy, as Garrett further evolved as a songwriter and vocalist. The record united metal fans across the spectrum, garnering a range of stylistic comparisons from classics like Black Sabbath, Metallica, and Judas Priest to modern heavy hitters like Mastodon, The Sword, and Ghost. In the live setting, Spirit Adrift have stunned audiences in the US and Europe, including multiple headlining tours and highly acclaimed sets at US rock festivals such as Migration Fest, Psycho Las Vegas, Northwest Terror Fest, Sacramento’s Aftershock, Thrasher Magazine's "Death Match" series, and the Los Angeles edition of Decibel Magazine's Metal and Beer Festival to close out 2019 (in addition to the East Coast installment of the fest back in 2018). European audiences will be able to catch the band this coming April and May as they offer direct support to fellow volume dealers, Corrosion of Conformity.

Spirit Adrift comment the signing to Century Media Records as follows:

“We’re thrilled about our new partnership with Century Media. Everyone we’ve dealt with at the label has been a pleasure to work with right out of the gate. We already feel a strong sense of mutual respect, and it’s clear the label and the band share a united vision for the future. 2020 will be a transformative period for Spirit Adrift, and Century Media is the perfect new partner to spread our music to as many people as possible. We say it every time, but we mean it every time: our new material is our strongest to date. The songs we’ve been working on encapsulate each era of the band, while experimenting even further with the limits of what we can achieve. As always, we are pushing ourselves to explore fresh ideas without abandoning our identity. As always, we are pushing the limits of our playing abilities. And as always, you can expect the unexpected. Thank you all for the continued support, and we’ll see you soon.”

Philipp Schulte, Director Century Media Records Europe, comments:

“Welcome Spirit Adrift to Century Media Records! We are stoked to be working with America’s finest export of riff-driven, straight and melodic metal. The band’s current album Divided By Darkness is a shining example for timeless, heartfelt and honest music and justly earned them worldwide praise from fans and media. Now 2020 opens another chapter with the European tour with C.O.C. taking off this spring and new music at the horizon in the second half of the year. We’re happy to be part of Spirit Adrift’s journey. This is real US metal for the new decade!”

Reissues of their records Curse Of Conception and Divided By Darkness will be released on April 24 via Century Media Records available as a ltd. Digipak and colored LP. 2020 also promises the band’s fourth full-length which will be released on Century Media in Europe and on 20 Buck Spin in North America.

Spirit Adrift will also accompany Corrosion Of Conformity on their tour across Europe in May 2020.

Dates:

April

25 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

26 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

28 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

29 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

May

1 - London, England - Desertfest

3 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest

5 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Halle)

7 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

12 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

13 - Rouen, France - Le 106

15 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

16 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute 2