SPIRIT ADRIFT Soar Beyond The Stratosphere With “Astral Levitation” Lyric Video

On Enlightened In Eternity, Spirit Adrift have created another monument to the timelessness of heavy metal. While the album builds on the sizable foundation established by the band’s previous albums, it also sets itself apart in formidable new ways, widening the scope of what Spirit Adrift can be. And while Enlightened In Eternity already marks the band’s fourth album, Spirit Adrift have only just begun.

On their new single, “Astral Levitation”, Spirit Adrift displays all the elements the band has become known and loved for, with an even more soulful, powerful vocal approach. There are lumbering mid-tempo traditional doom sections, unforgettable vocal lines, ethereal psychedelic passages, a blistering solo section that summons the most bombastic hard rock vibes, and of course, tons of epic guitar harmonies.

Vocalist / guitarist Nathan Garrett and drummer Marcus Bryant have mastered the ability to invoke the power of metal’s past, whether it be the '70s, '80s or even the '90s without ever feeling throwback or "retro." Spirit Adrift urgently represent the sonic and emotional zeitgeist of 2020, and Enlightened In Eternity carries the same enormous magnitude of the most significant metal records of every era. Garrett comments on their new single: “‘Astral Levitation’ is about searching within for untapped power during times of darkness and despair. It’s an empowering soundtrack to the challenging times we all currently face.”

Enlightened In Eternity will be released on October 16th via 20 Buck Spin in North America (on Century Media in the rest of the world), and is available for pre-order directly from 20 Buck Spin and on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Ride Into The Light”

“Astral Levitation”

“Cosmic Conquest”

“Screaming From Beyond”

“Harmony Of The Spheres”

“Battle High”

“Stronger Than Your Pain”

“Reunited In The Void”

“Harmony Of The Spheres” lyric video:

(Photo by Pablo Vigueras)