SPIRITS OF FIRE Featuring TIM “RIPPER” OWENS, CHRIS CAFFERY, STEVE DI GIORGIO And MARK ZONDER To Release Debut Album In Early 2018

A dream team of renowned metal musicians, including Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, etc.) and Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord), has been put together under the direction of renowned LA-based producer Roy Z Ramirez (Bruce Dickinson, Halford, Tribe Of Gypsies).

Called Spirits Of Fire (after the title of one of their songs), the band is currently halfway through recording their debut album. The music can best be described as “classic Priest meets Savatage”.

“It's going to be a great album!” says producer Roy Z. Fans can look forward to a release in the early part of 2018.

Stay tuned for updates.