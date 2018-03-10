SPIRITS OF FIRE Featuring TIM “RIPPER” OWENS, CHRIS CAFFERY, STEVE DIGIORGIO And MARK ZONDER – Bass Lines Finished For Debut Album

In summer 2017, Testament’s Steve DiGiorgio teamed up with Tim “Ripper” Owens, Chris Caffery and Mark Zonder, for a new musical project, Spirits Of Fire. This outstanding supergroup is about to release their debut album. The music can best be described as “classic Priest meets Savatage.”

The fretless guru, Steve DiGiorgio, has finished his contribution for the upcoming Frontiers Music debut release from Spirits Of Fire. Chris, Tim and Mark have all made their final adjustments to the musical elements, and now it is in the hands of producer Roy Z who will be in charge of mixing the songs. Cover art and release news coming soon.

Steve stated: "Looking forward to this American metal project being supported by an Italian record label."