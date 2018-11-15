SPIRITS OF FIRE Featuring TIM “RIPPER” OWENS, CHRIS CAFFERY, STEVE DIGIORGIO And MARK ZONDER To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In February; "Light Speed Marching" Video Posted

Frontiers Music Srl is known for building new bands/projects featuring musicians of outstanding quality and who come from unique backgrounds. After an intense brainstorming session, a dream team of renowned metal musicians including Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Death, etc.) and Mark Zonder (ex-Fates Warning, Warlord) was born and put together under the direction of renowned LA-based producer Roy Z. (Bruce Dickinson, Halford, Tribe Of Gypsies).

Called Spirits Of Fire (after the title of one of their songs), the band has completed work on their debut album which is set for release on February 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl. The music can best be described as "classic Priest meets Savatage". Today, Spirits Of Fire release their first video and single, "Light Speed Marching". Find the video below.

The album will be available on CD, Red Color Vinyl, Standard Black Vinyl, Collector's Box (CD + T-Shirt, Size L), and Digital formats. Pre-order "Spirits Of Fire" on CD/LP/Digital and stream the singles here.

North American fans can get limited edition, exclusive red color vinyl & collector's box (feat. CD + T-Shirt - Size L only) here. These are very limited and this is the only retailer in North America carrying these items. European fan can get the same items here.

Guitarist Chris Caffery on his influences for the record and working with Roy Z: "My influences for writing on this record were the bands that we were and are still in! I wanted to write songs that [Judas] Priest, Savatage, Testament, and Fates Warning fans would like. But, I wanted them to have a personality of their own as well. To give it a vibe that was Spirits Of Fire! I grew up listening to Judas Priest and spent 30 plus years working with Jon Oliva and Paul O'Neill with Savatage and TSO. Many years playing Criss' music. These influences for me came naturally! Especially because I'm a fan of all of our bands!

"This was the first time that I ever worked with Roy and it was so much fun. I have been a huge fan of his work for a long time. He's written music, played on, and produced some of my favorite metal albums ever. He had a difficult job bringing this all together and I can't think of anyone that would have been a better producer and co-worker for this album!"

"I always just sing to the song, whatever I feel it should be. It's like a character thing! I like layers! This music is really perfect for me and in my natural wheel house. I like to sing all over the place and change it up and this all happens on this album. This is just the start of an amazing band, I mean sky is the limit and I actually can't wait to record the next album, because this one is so great and perfect," says vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Drummer Mark Zonder adds about his playing and writing process, "I am the kind of player that plays what I think fits best with the music. With Spirits Of Fire, the music was more aggressive and hard hitting which I really liked. Again, I tried to be very mindful of the song and the vocals, but tried to add parts that were interesting and creative for the listener."

Tracklisting:

"Light Speed Marching"

"Temple Of The Soul"

"All Comes Together"

"Spirits Of Fire"

"It's Everywhere"

"A Game"

"Dispensable"

"Meet Your End"

"Never To Return"

"The Path"

"Alone In The Darkness"

"Light Speed Marching" video:

(Photo - Spirits Of Fire Facebook)