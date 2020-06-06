SPOCK'S BEARD Keyboardist RYO OKUMOTO Announces Prog From Home Livestream Performance For This Sunday

Ryo Okumoto, keyboardist of Spock's Beard, will be performing in a follow-up performance to his recent well-received Prog From Home appearance this Sunday, June 7th. This is a unique opportunity to see Ryo and his solo band tear through original songs from his solo albums Makin’ Rock and Coming Through, as well as a selection of Spock’s Beard material.

This is a full four-camera livestream event. Ryo will be performing on the legendary Yamaha C7 grand piano, along with his full keyboard rig of classic synths, the mighty drawbar organ and Leslie, and an assortment of modern plug-ins, mad scientist style. It will be a night of too many notes, and way too much fun.

Watch the stream at this location

Stream Times:

8:00 pm - Sydney

7:00 pm - Japan

12:00 noon - Germany

11:00 am - London

6:00 am - New York

3:00 am - Los Angeles

Check out a clip from Okumoto's May 9th Prog From Home stream below.