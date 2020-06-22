SPOCK'S BEARD Keyboardist RYO OKUMOTO Announces Progfusion Livestream Show From Osaka, Japan

Ryo Okumoto, keyboardist of Spock's Beard, will be performing in a follow-up performance to his recent well-received Prog From Home appearances with a livestreamed show featuring The Ryo Okumoto Project. It will take place on June 26th at Umeda Always in Osaka, Japan. Check out the stream below or at this location.

Broadcast times can be found below. Go to this location for more event information.