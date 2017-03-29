SPOCK’S BEARD - Original Member NICK D’VIRGILIO To Play Drums On Next Album

Legendary prog group, Spock's Beard, are back at work on the follow-up to 2015's The Oblivion Particle. The band has announced the return of original member Nick D'Virgilio on drums for the next album. D'Virgilio played with the group on the recent Cruise To The Edge in February following the departure of drummer Jimmy Keegan.

The band had this to say about the D'Virgilio's return: “Spock's Beard is super excited to announce that the amazing Nick D'Virgilio has agreed to play on our next album!

“Nick of course is well known to SB fans as our former drummer/lead singer/all around awesome dude as well as for working with artists such as Genesis, Mike Keneally, Peter Gabriel and Big Big Train among others. Nick was with us when we first started and we are over the moon to have him back with us for this album! We know you'll be as excited as we are to hear what we will be able to create with him back pounding the skins. We've been writing new material and plan to start recording in earnest in late May, so stay tuned!"

D'Virgilio was the group's original drummer from 1995 - 2010 and was the band's lead singer for four albums from 2003 - 2010 before leaving the band. Vocalist Ted Leonard and drummer Jimmy Keegan were brought into the band following his departure and recorded two albums with that lineup.

The band's 12th studio album, The Oblivion Particle, was released in August 2015 via InsideOutMusic, and was a successful follow-up to the band's 2013 release Brief Nocturnes And Dreamless Sleep, and charted all over the world.

More info on the upcoming album to come.