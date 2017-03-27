SPOIL ENGINE Confirm Germany / UK Tour Dates Supporting PRONG This Summer

The Belgian/Dutch modern metal outfit Soil Engine have announced dates in Germany and the UK supporting Prong. Their schedule is as follows:

July

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

14 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio

19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Voodoo

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

21 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

22 - London, UK - Underworld

26 - München, Germany - Free & Easy Festival

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - Keller Klub

28 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

Spoil Engine's new album, Stormsleeper, contains 10 songs (mixed and mastered at Fredman Studios) and will be officially released worldwide on May 5th via Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast. The cover artwork was created by Heilemania (Nightwish, Kreator, Legion of the Damned).

In the meantime, to get a first impression of Spoil Engine, watch a music video for “Stormsleeper”:

The band commented: "We are very pleased to announce that we are now part of the Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast family! Arising Empire, the new label imprint of Nuclear Blast for modern metal, punk and metalcore bands is our new label; Nuclear Blast will worldwide distribute & promote our upcoming album.

“Since the EP Stormsleeper scored extremely well in the Benelux, it will be extended to full album and released worldwide. So we will be heading to Oceanside Studio's and Fredman Sweden again soon to record some extra hyperspectral bombs! A release date for the 4th full length album still has to be set and matched with a promotion tour.

“We're looking forward to cooperate with this top quality metal network and we hope to see you soon on one of our shows! And thank YOU for supporting this monster up 'till now! CU soon!”

Spoil Engine is:

Iris Goessens - Vocals

Steven 'Gaze' Sanders - Guitar

Kristof Taveirne - Bass

Matthijs Quaars - Drums

Bart Vandeportaele - Guitar