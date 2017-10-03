SPOIL ENGINE Debut “Black Sails” Music Video

Belgian/Dutch modern metal outfit, Spoil Engine, have released a video for “Black Sails”, a track from the band’s new album, Stormsleeper, out now via Arising Empire/Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clip below.

Stormsleeper contains 10 songs (mixed and mastered at Fredman Studios). The cover artwork was created by Heilemania (Nightwish, Kreator, Legion of the Damned).

Tracklisting:

“Disconnect”

“Silence Will Fall”

“Doomed to Die”

“Weightless”

“Stormsleeper”

“Hollow Crown”

“Black Sails”

“The Verdict”

“Singing Sirens”

“Wastelands”

“Black Sails” video:

“Doomed To Die” video:

“Stormsleeper” video:

Spoil Engine is:

Iris Goessens - Vocals

Steven 'Gaze' Sanders - Guitar

Kristof Taveirne - Bass

Matthijs Quaars - Drums

Bart Vandeportaele - Guitar