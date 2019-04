Belgium's Spoil Engine delivered their fresh metalcore to the crowd inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Pro-shot footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Doomed To Die"

"Hollow Crown"

"Wastelands"

"Verdict"

"Black Sails"

"Silence Will Fall"

"G5"

"Stormsleeper"

"Disconnect"