SPREAD EAGLE Announce UK / European Tour Dates

Spread Eagle are set to embark on their first overseas tour. The trek will include performances at Hair Metal Heaven festival, Hard Rock Hell Sleaze festival, plus shows with Junkyard, Vain and Babylon A.D. Fans have the chance to see Spread Eagle at pre-tour gigs in New York, including one with Dokken. More dates are expected to be added.

Tour dates:

August

25 - London, England - Underworld (with Junkyard)

26 - Hull, England - Hull City Hall (Hair Metal Heaven Festival)

30 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix (with Vain and Babylon AD)

September

1 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats (with Vain and Babylon AD)

3 - Sheffield, England - O2 Academy (Hard Rock Hell Sleaze Festival)

Details and updates can be found here. For booking inquiries please contact Dan DeVita at TKO Artists, here.

Spread Eagle formed in NYC and gained worldwide critical acclaim for their self titled debut album. Cutting street metal songs such as “Switchblade Serenade”, “Scratch Like A Cat” and the haunting ballad “Thru These Eyes” showcased a particularly East Coast version of the genre.

Re-formed in 2006, Spread Eagle have been active attracting old and new fans alike. The 2017 lineup consists of Ray West on vocals, Rob De Luca (UFO, Sebastian Bach, Of Earth) on bass. Ziv ‘Chevelle’ Shalev on guitars and Rik De Luca on drums.