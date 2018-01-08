SPREAD EAGLE Ink Label Deal For New Album In 2019

Spread Eagle has signed to Frontiers Music Srl for the release of a new album in 2019. The band have started pre-production in the Music Building, located in New York City, which is the exact place where the songs for their debut album were rehearsed and written. Recording will take place at Studio E in Brooklyn, NY with Grammy Award winning engineer Tom Camuso.

"Spread Eagle are honored to be joining the Frontiers' family. With Frontiers, we now have a very strong platform to spread the word on our style of ROCK. I promise our new album will be powerful because we, as brothers, truly believe in each other. Most of all, we want to do right by the fans who have been a tremendous source of inspiration to us," says vocalist Ray West.

"We're stoked to be recording again after all these years and working hard to make this album just as powerful and spirited as the previous Spread Eagle records," says bassist and producer Rob De Luca. "It seems like I've lived nine lives since the last Spread Eagle record, so it'll be great to add all those experiences into the mix on our new album. Frontiers seems to understand who we were and who we can be, so we're very excited to be working with them!"

Stay tuned for more information on the album as it becomes available.

Spread Eagle lineup:

Ray West - lead vocals, percussion

Rob De Luca - bass, vocals

Ziv Shalev - guitar

Rik De Luca - drums