SPREAD EAGLE Streaming New Song "29th Of February"

Spread Eagle will release their first album in over 26 years, Subway To The Stars, on August 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. The song "29th Of February" is available for streaming below.

Pre-order the album here. A limited amount of signed copies of the album available for pre-order here.

"Our primary intention was to go back to the egg. Not to the debut album, but even before then. When we were unsigned, rehearsing in the East Village NYC and just putting our first songs together. We worked every day and night on our dream. We were a gang and no one could tell us we couldn’t accomplish something. That’s when we were at our rawest and nastiest and the intensity was completely off the meter. Of course, you can never truly go back in time, everyone learns and evolves; however, I wanted to remember that feeling of writing razor riffs in those basement spaces in 1989, then add it to current experiences," says founder and bassist Rob De Luca on what fans can expect."

Spread Eagle burst upon the hard rock scene of the late ‘80s/early ‘90s playing a brand of rock that hailed straight from the mean streets of New York City. When Paul DiBartolo (guitar), Rob De Luca (bass), and Tommi Gallo (drums) moved to New York City and met up with Ray West (vocals), East Coast Streetmetal was born. The group was quickly snatched up and signed to MCA/Universal Records, then sent straight into the legendary Record Plant studios to record their debut album. The self-titled debut was produced by Charlie Gambetta and featured a gritty and dangerous sound, wailing vocals and razor sharp guitar, demonstrated through songs such as "Switchblade Serenade", "Scratch Like A Cat", and "Broken City". Four years later, after the release and touring of their second album, "Open To The Public" (also produced by Gambetta), the band took an extended break and went about their own personal projects.

Spread Eagle reformed in 2006 under the direction of Ray West and Rob DeLuca (who has also worked with UFO and Sebastian Bach) along with two new members, Ziv Shalev (guitar) and Rik De Luca (drums). The band has been together ever since and decided to start production on a new album, scheduled for release in August 2019 on Frontiers. Songs for “Subway To The Stars” were put together in the Music Building in NYC, which is the exact same place where the songs for their debut album were rehearsed and written. Recording took place at Studio E in Brooklyn, NY with Grammy Award winning engineer Tom Camuso. The new album does not disappoint and picks off up where the band left off. Spread Eagle is a welcome addition to the Frontiers' family, where they will become yet another vital band from the '80s/'90s rock scene to release amazing new music in the 21st century.

Tracklisting:

"Subway To The Stars"

"29th Of February"

"Sound Of Speed"

"Dead Air"

"Grand Scam"

"More Wolf Than Lamb"

"Cut Through"

"Little Serpentina"

"Antisocial Butterfly"

"Gutter Rhymes For Valentines"

"Solitaire"

"29th Of February":

"Grand Scam":

"Sound Of Speed" video:

Lineup:

Ray West - Lead Vocals

Rob De Luca - Bass, Vocals

Ziv Shalev - Guitars

Rik De Luca - Drums, Percussion