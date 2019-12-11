STAIND Announce First 2020 Festival Dates

Massachusetts-based rock band, Staind, has announced they will continue with more live festival dates in 2020.

This year, Staind reunited for a few select dates, after a five-year hiatus. After a wildly enthusiastic reception for exhilarating performances at Louder Than Life Festival, Aftershock and two sold-out hometown shows, Staind will continue the charge, performing at Epicenter in North Carolina on May 2, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 9, and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, OH on May 16.

“After reuniting and playing these shows this fall we all realized how meaningful it was to be back on stage together and wanted to continue,” says guitarist Mike Mushok. “It’s going to be a fun summer... don’t miss it!”

Bassist Johnny April adds, “We’re excited about getting back on the road, and getting our music out to some new fans.”

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and more tour dates in 2020.

(Photo - Doltyn Snedden)