STAIND - Live Footage From First Performance In Five Years

Last Friday, September 27th, at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY, multi-platinum, Massachusetts-based rock band, Staind played an electrifying and unforgettable performance after a five-year hiatus.

Opening the show with the classic “Eyes Wide Open”, from the band’s 2011 self-titled album, to the roar of an energized crowd, Staind played a set packed with their biggest hits including “So Far Away”, “Right Here”, “Fade”, and the #1 smash single, “It’s Been A While”, one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history.

“It was amazing to be back on stage and playing those songs again with Aaron, Johnny and Sal,” says lead guitarist Mike Mushok. “The crowd at Louder Than Life couldn’t have been better, or given us a better reception. Looking forward to Foxwoods this weekend and Aftershock… should be fun!"

Check out a clip from the live performance:

“Staind has been part of my family since the late ‘90s, and has been a big part of my career. I’m so proud to be a part of getting Staind back on the road again,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents and creator of Louder Than Life. “They feel more fresh now than ever, and their production was the best I’ve seen Staind have. Welcome back! The rock world needs these songs. Now all I need to do is get them to write a new record.”

Staind will wrap up 2019 with two special hometown shows that will be recorded live in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Casino on October 5th and 6th. Fans on the west coast can catch the band’s final performance of the year at Aftershock in Sacramento, CA on October 11th.