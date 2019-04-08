STAIND To Reunite For Limited Fall Tour After Five Hear Hiatus

Multi-platinum, Massachusetts-based rock band, Staind, will reunite for a few select dates this fall after a five-year hiatus. With more than 15 million albums sold worldwide, original members Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok, and Johnny April along with long-time drummer, Sal Giancarelli, will be playing some select shows, including the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY this September.

From the late 90s to the early 2000s, Staind gained worldwide recognition as one of the most powerful rock bands in modern music. Aaron Lewis’s raw, authentic lyrics combined with dynamic hard rock energy, resulted in a multi-platinum career spanning more than two decades. Accolades include RIAA Platinum-certified albums Break The Cycle, Dysfunction, Chapter V, and 14 Shades of Grey, and the chart-topping smash singles, “It’s Been A While” and “Right Here”.

Frontman Aaron Lewis will continue his solo country music career while coinciding with upcoming Staind dates. His third country album, State I’m In will be released April 12. Lewis says, “I love everything about being a country artist, but it’s going to feel great to get heavy with Staind.”

“I’m really excited to get back to work with the band we started 25 years ago,” says guitarist Mike Mushok. “This is the 20th anniversary of our first major label debut, Dysfunction, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Can’t wait to get out there and play these songs again, and connect with our awesome fans that have allowed us to do what we love... create and play music.”

Stay tuned for upcoming tour announcements.