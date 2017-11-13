STÄLKER - Shadow Of The Sword Album Teaser Streaming; Audio

New Zealand's Stälker will release their debut album, Shadow Of The Sword, this Friday (November 17th) via Napalm Records. An album teaser can be found below.

Stälker will send you back on a trip through time to the wild days of raw speed metal mayhem. Shadow Of The Sword is rammed full of heavy, tempo driven full speed songs. The album will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewel Case

- LP Black Vinyl Gatefold

- LP Gold Vinyl Gatefold (Napalm Records exclusive)

- LP Red Vinyl Gatefold (Napalm Records exclusive)

- LP Silver Vinyl Gatefold (Underground Power exclusive)

- LP White Vinyl Gatefold (Band exclusive)

- CD & SHIRT BUNDLE

Shadow Of The Sword tracklisting:

“Total Annihilation”

“The Mutilator”

“Path Of Destruction”

“Shadow Of The Sword”

“Satanic Panic”

“Shocked To Death”

“Demon Dawn”

“Master Of Mayhem”

“Evil Dead”

“Steel God”

Album teaser:

“Total Annihilation”:

“Shadow Of The Sword”:

Lineup:

Daif King - Vocals, Bass

Chris Calavrias - Guitar

Nick Oakes - Drums