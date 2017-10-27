STÄLKER Streaming New Songs “Total Annihilation” And “Shadow Of The Sword”; Debut Album Details Revealed

Hailing from New Zealand, Stälker will send you back on a trip through time to the wild days of raw speed metal mayhem. The band recently signed to Napalm Records and now are ready to conquer the rest of the world with their upcoming debut album, Shadow Of The Sword.

The album is rammed full of heavy, tempo driven full speed songs, and the title track, as well as “Total Annihilation” are available for streaming below.

Shadow Of The Sword is set to be released on November 17th 2017 in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewel Case

- LP Black Vinyl Gatefold

- LP Gold Vinyl Gatefold (Napalm Records exclusive)

- LP Red Vinyl Gatefold (Napalm Records exclusive)

- LP Silver Vinyl Gatefold (Underground Power exclusive)

- LP White Vinyl Gatefold (Band exclusive)

- CD & SHIRT BUNDLE

Get your hands on your exclusive pre-order here.

Shadow Of The Sword tracklisting:

“Total Annihilation”

“The Mutilator”

“Path Of Destruction”

“Shadow Of The Sword”

“Satanic Panic”

“Shocked To Death”

“Demon Dawn”

“Master Of Mayhem”

“Evil Dead”

“Steel God”

“Total Annihilation”:

“Shadow Of The Sword”:

Lineup:

Daif King - Vocals, Bass

Chris Calavrias - Guitar

Nick Oakes - Drums