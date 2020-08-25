STÄLKER To Release Black Majik Terror Album In October; "Of Steel And Fire" Music Video Posted

New Zealand's speed metal overlords, Stälker, are returning with yet another lesson in raw and in-your-face heavy metal, breathing the spirit and danger of the glorious 80s. Following 2019's globally acclaimed Powermad EP, the band's impatiently awaited second full-length album, Black Majik Terror, will be released on October 30 via Napalm Records.

Coinciding with the album's announcement and the pre-order, Stälker have also released the first single off Black Majik Terror, "Of Steel And Fire" - a track that immediately calls to mind epic anthems of tried and true heavy metal like Judas Priest's "Painkiller" but swiftly forges on its own path of blistering speed and precision that serves as an indicator of what is to come on the album. It becomes readily apparent that Stälker have not lost any of their magic and have quickly discarded the chains of the dreaded sophomore slump.

Commented the band: "Time to unshackle the first cut 'Of Steel And Fire' from our new album, Black Majik Terror... The album takes you through a near future hellscape where unseen evil entities have invaded this reality through human folly... prepare to die... tonight!!!"

Watch the music video for "Of Steel And Fire" below.

Tracklisting:

"Of Steel And Fire"

"Black Majik Terror"

"Sentenced To Death"

"Stalker"

"Holocene's End"

"Demolition"

"The Cross"

"Iron Genocide"

"Intruder"

(Photo - Michael Mahne Lamb)