STARDUST Launch Official Music Video For "Runaway"

Stardust, a Hungarian melodic rock/AOR band, will release their debut full-length, Highway To Heartbreak, on October 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. Today, fans can get their first taste of music from the album with the new single and video, "Runaway". Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save Highway To Heartbreak here.

One of the hottest new AOR bands to come out of the underground European scene, Stardust's independently released self-titled debut EP stirred up quite a buzz in the underground melodic rock scene. The band were put to the attention of Frontiers' staff during one of the Frontiers Rock Festivals. Impressed with the band's melodic rock stylings on their debut EP, Frontiers moved swiftly to sign the band to the roster. Of the band's sound, vocalist Adam Stewart says, "We love Def Leppard, Winger, Journey and all the 80's stuff... So, we took those influences and mixed it in with our own 'Stardust' way of doing things."

Of notable mention is that none other than the mighty Mark Spiro (Bad English, House of Lords, Giant) and Swedish guitar hero Tommy Denander helped the guys with songwriting and production for their debut album.

"One day I got a note from Mark Spiro! He wrote, 'Hey man, I found a good song that you would really love, what do you think?' I immediately listened to the song and it blew my mind! '2nd Hand Love' is a typical Spiro song with a magical atmosphere and a catchy chorus. I jumped right on it and made a new, modern kinda musical arrangement for the song. A riff centered verse, a bluesy chorus and a brand new intro part," explains Stewart of first single, '2nd Hand Love'."

“Our first EP got really good feedback from the fans, not only from Hungary, but from around the world,” says Stewart. “I am certain that our debut album will be enjoyed by even more melodic rock fans thanks to our new cooperation with Frontiers. Stardust plays AOR/Melodic Rock with catchy melodies and lyrics, so Frontiers is truly a perfect home for us!"

Founded by two friends, Adam Stewart (lead vocals) and Tim Keeley (drums) in 2015, the band is rounded out by Facey (lead guitar and vocals), Dave Legrand (keyboard), and Ben Martin (bass and vocals). The group's style is an amalgam of the classic melodic hard rock and AOR genres, with hooky choruses, beautiful keyboards, vocal harmonies, and loud guitars in the style of their favorite mid-80's bands, bringing to life this well beloved music in the 21st century.

Tracklisting:

"Runaway"

"Heartbreaker"

"Bullet To My Heart"

"Perfect Obsession"

"2nd Hand Love"

"Shout It Out"

"Can’t Stop Loving You"

"Eye To Eye"

"Hey Mother"

"Blue Jeans Eyes" (Bonus Track)

"The River Is Rollin’"

"Runaway" video:

"2nd Hand Love" video:

Lineup:

Adam Stewart - Vocals, rhythm guitars

Ben Martin - Bass

Dave Legrand - Keyboards

Facey - Guitars

Tim Keeley - Drums