STARDUST Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; Label Debut Due In 2020

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of one of the hottest new AOR bands to come out of the underground European scene, Stardust. Signed after some fans put the band to the attention of label staff during one of the Frontiers Rock Festivals, Stardust are preparing to release their label debut in 2020.

“Our first EP got really good feedback from the fans, not only from Hungary, but from around the world,” says singer Adam Stewart. “I expect that our debut album, that is currently underway, will be enjoyed by a much bigger amount of melodic rock fans thanks to our new cooperation with Frontiers. Stardust plays AOR/Melodic Rock with catchy melodies and lyrics, so Frontiers is truly a perfect home for us. We look forward to releasing our album and planning more tours, shows, and videos to be shared with the fans!"

Of notable mention is that none other than the mighty Mark Spiro (Bad English, House Of Lords, Giant) and the legendary Tommy Denander helped the guys with songwriting and production for their debut album.

Founded by two friends, Adam Stewart (lead vocals) and Tim Keeley (drums) in 2015, the band is rounded out by Facey (lead guitar and vocals), Dave Legrand (keyboard), and Ben Martin (bass and vocals). The group's style is an amalgam of the classic melodic hard rock and AOR genres, with hooky choruses, beautiful keyboards and vocal harmonies, and loud guitars in the style of their favorite mid-80's bands, bringing to life this well beloved music in the 21st century.

The band independently released the Shine EP, from which this single and video for the track "Shout it Out!" was lifted. For a taste of what's in store from Stardust, check the clip below.

Stardust is:

Adam Stewart - Vocals

Dave Legrand - Keyboards

Ben Martin - Bass

Tim Keeley - Drums

Facey - Guitars