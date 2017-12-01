STARKILL Cover MARIAH CAREY Holiday Classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You"; Single Available, Music Video Streaming

Chicago-based metallers Starkill may be a metal band, but that doesn't mean they don't love a good Christmas tune! In celebration of the holiday season, the band has revealed a brand new cover and music video for the Mariah Carey holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas is You", accented by a solid melodic power metal thrashing.

Showcasing their ability to keep things melodic without sacrificing the pummelling of a kick drum and blazing solos - Starkill's cover soars with the talents of songstress Sarah Lynn Collier on lead vocals, backed by the pipes of guitarists Parker Jameson and Tony Keathley. Listen and watch the band perform the track in all their yuletide glory below.

Guitarist, vocalist and keyboardist Parker Jameson says, "Anyone who knows us well knows we're legitimately huge fans of Christmas music. We figured it was time just bite the bullet and do one of our own, so we decided to pay homage to one of our favorite tracks of all time do a cover of this Mariah Carey classic."

Jameson adds, "We tracked it here at SoundsGood Studio, our home studio base, and returned to Troy Glessner (Devin Townsend, Disturbed, The Devil Wears Prada) for mastering, and are really happy with what turned into not just a great tribute, but a unique metal Christmas track that stands out on its own merit as well. Merry Christmas!"

Starkill's cover of "All I Want for Christmas is You" is available now via all digital retailers. Get yours here.