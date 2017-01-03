STARKILL Featured On New Tour Tips Episode; Video

In a new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Tour Tips (Top 5), Illinois-based symphonic melodeath group Starkill offer tips for being on tour. Watch below:

Starkill recently released a video for “Erase Me”, a track from their third album, Shadow Sleep, out now via Prosthetic Records worldwide. The new clip can be found below.

Recorded and mixed at Electrowerks Studio with Chuck Macak (Fall Of Troy, Oceano Letlive) while being sent for mastering by Troy Glessner (August Burns Red, Devin Townsend, Death Cab For Cutie), Shadow Sleep presents 13 tracks of melodic, majestic death metal reinforced by Jameson’s over-the-top shredding paired with one of the tightest rhythm sections in the scene.

"This album was the culmination of many tours, new experiences and knowledge, and in our opinion, marks the starting point of where the true Starkill sound begins" exclaimed ead guitarist and vocalist, Parker Jameson. "We've finally found ourselves, our musical style and finally have access to all the musical tools we've ever wanted: two screamers, two male singers, and newly featured on this record, the addition of a female vocalist. This album marks a critical turning point for Starkill, and we are excited to be with Prosthetic Records for this new chapter."

Shadow Sleep tracklisting:

“Walk Through Fire”

“Burn Your World”

“Through The Darkness”

“Shadow Sleep”

“Cloudless”

“Piece Of Paradise”

“Ruin”

“Into The Grey”

“Razors Edge”

“No Savior”

“Erase Me”

“Farewell”

“Captive Of The Night”

“Erase Me” video:

“Through The Darkness” lyric video:

“Shadow Sleep” lyric video:

“Burn Your World” video:

Starkill is:

Parker Jameson - lead guitar, vocals, keyboards

Spencer Weidner - drums

Tony Keathley - guitar, backing vocals

Shaun Andruchuk - bass guitar