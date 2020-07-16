STARS UNHINGED - "Fall In Line" Pre-Release Video

Formed in Vancouver, BC Canada in 2018, Stars Unhinged is a four-piece modern hard rock band. What began as a song writing project by Bif Naked drummer Chiko Misomali quickly became a full-fledged band with the inclusion of bass player Frank Cusenza, singer JB Mason and guitarist Mike Federici and Stars Unhinged was born.

Each member brings a wealth of varied musical experience and influence which is what gives Stars Unhinged its fresh yet familiar rock ‘n’ roll sound. Though often compared to artists like Buckcherry, Velvet Revolver, Rob Zombie and Three Days Grace, it is not easy to simply brand them with one of these labels. It is their ability to creatively fuse many different elements of the genre that make them unique.

Stars Unhinged's debut single "Fall In Line" is coming fall 2020, with complete album Rise scheduled for release later this year.

For further details, follow Stars Unhinged on Facebook.