STARSICK SYSTEM Announce UK Tour Dates

Italian modern hard rock band, Starsick System, will embark on their first UK Tour in October.

The band will perform songs from their new album, Lies, Hopes & Other Stories, with five live shows that will touch cities like London, Whitchurch, Darwen, Newcastle and a last concert TBA.

Tour dates:

October

26 - New Cross Inn - London, UK

27 - Percy's - Whitchurch, UK

28 - Sunbird Records - Darwen, UK

29 - Trillians Rock Club - Newcastle, UK

30 - TBA

Pride & Joy Music released Lies, Hopes & Other Stories back in June.

The sophomore release was recorded during the year 2016 and caught the attention of Pride & Joy Music in the same.

Lineup:

Marco Sandron – vocals, guitars

David Donati – guitars

Ivan Moni Bidin – drums

Valeria Battain – bass

(Photo - Max Valerio)