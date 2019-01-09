STATE OF SALAZAR Release Superhero Album "Making Of" Video #5

January 9, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock state of salazar

STATE OF SALAZAR Release Superhero Album "Making Of" Video #5

Swedish melodic rock quintet, State Of Salazar, have released a fifth "making of" video for their new album, Superhero, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch all "making of" videos below, and order Superhero here.

Superhero tracklisting:

"If You Wait For Me"
"My Heart Is At War"
"Hold On Tonight"
"Masquerade"
"She's A Loaded Gun"
"Lie To Me"
"Joanne"
"Someone I Know"
"To The Wire"
"Love Will Find A Way"
"Superhero"

"Hold On Tonight" lyric video:

"My Heart Is At War" video:

"If You Wait For Me" video:

"Making of" videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Lineup:
 
Marcus Nygren - Lead vocals & backing vocals
Kevin Hosford - Keyboards & lead vocals
Johan Thuresson - Guitars
Johannes Hansson - Bass
Kristian Brun - Drums

Guest appearances:

Kristina Talajic - Lead Vocals on "Lie To Me"
Rasmus Nyvall - Saxophone on "Love Will Find A Way”

(Photo - Nicklas Raab)



