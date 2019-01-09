STATE OF SALAZAR Release Superhero Album "Making Of" Video #5

Swedish melodic rock quintet, State Of Salazar, have released a fifth "making of" video for their new album, Superhero, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch all "making of" videos below, and order Superhero here.

Superhero tracklisting:

"If You Wait For Me"

"My Heart Is At War"

"Hold On Tonight"

"Masquerade"

"She's A Loaded Gun"

"Lie To Me"

"Joanne"

"Someone I Know"

"To The Wire"

"Love Will Find A Way"

"Superhero"

"Hold On Tonight" lyric video:

"My Heart Is At War" video:

"If You Wait For Me" video:

"Making of" videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Lineup:



Marcus Nygren - Lead vocals & backing vocals

Kevin Hosford - Keyboards & lead vocals

Johan Thuresson - Guitars

Johannes Hansson - Bass

Kristian Brun - Drums

Guest appearances:

Kristina Talajic - Lead Vocals on "Lie To Me"

Rasmus Nyvall - Saxophone on "Love Will Find A Way”

(Photo - Nicklas Raab)