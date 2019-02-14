STATE OF SALAZAR - The Making Of Superhero Album: Behind-The-Scenes (Video)

Swedish melodic rock quintet, State Of Salazar, have released a new video, taking you behind the scenes on the "making of" their new album, Superhero, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Watch more "making of" videos below, and order Superhero here.

Superhero tracklisting:

"If You Wait For Me"

"My Heart Is At War"

"Hold On Tonight"

"Masquerade"

"She's A Loaded Gun"

"Lie To Me"

"Joanne"

"Someone I Know"

"To The Wire"

"Love Will Find A Way"

"Superhero"

"Hold On Tonight" lyric video:

"My Heart Is At War" video:

"If You Wait For Me" video:

"Making of" videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Part 6:

Part 7:

Lineup:



Marcus Nygren - Lead vocals & backing vocals

Kevin Hosford - Keyboards & lead vocals

Johan Thuresson - Guitars

Johannes Hansson - Bass

Kristian Brun - Drums

Guest appearances:

Kristina Talajic - Lead Vocals on "Lie To Me"

Rasmus Nyvall - Saxophone on "Love Will Find A Way”

(Photo - Nicklas Raab)