STATE OF SALAZAR - The Making Of Superhero Album: The Vocals (Video)
January 30, 2019, 21 minutes ago
Swedish melodic rock quintet, State Of Salazar, have released another "making of" video for their new album, Superhero, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch all "making of" videos below, and order Superhero here.
Superhero tracklisting:
"If You Wait For Me"
"My Heart Is At War"
"Hold On Tonight"
"Masquerade"
"She's A Loaded Gun"
"Lie To Me"
"Joanne"
"Someone I Know"
"To The Wire"
"Love Will Find A Way"
"Superhero"
"Hold On Tonight" lyric video:
"My Heart Is At War" video:
"If You Wait For Me" video:
"Making of" videos:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Part 5:
Part 6:
Part 7:
Lineup:
Marcus Nygren - Lead vocals & backing vocals
Kevin Hosford - Keyboards & lead vocals
Johan Thuresson - Guitars
Johannes Hansson - Bass
Kristian Brun - Drums
Guest appearances:
Kristina Talajic - Lead Vocals on "Lie To Me"
Rasmus Nyvall - Saxophone on "Love Will Find A Way”
(Photo - Nicklas Raab)