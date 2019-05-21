STATEMENT Announce U.K. Tour

Danish melodic heavy rockers Statement have announced a U.K. leg of their Force Of Life Tour 2019, with 13 dates featuring local heavy/power metal heroes Midnight Prophecy as special guests. See the poster below with full dates.

The new Statement album Force Of Life was released in March through Mighty Music.

Jannick Brochdorf, lead vocalist, states: "Hey U.K., we are so excited and over the moon about this tour and looking forward to seeing all of you and give you one hell of show at all the awesome venue's we are playing.”



