STATIC-X And DEVILDRIVER Announce WEDNESDAY 13, RAVEN BLACK As Additional North American Tour Support

Static-X and DevilDriver welcome Wednesday 13 and Raven Black as additional support artists on their upcoming North American headline dates, joining previously announced support artist Dope. The North American portion of the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary World Tour begins on June 18 in Tempe, AZ.

Tickets for this tour are in high demand, and select markets such as Joliet, IL and Pittsburgh, PA have already sold out, so make sure to grab your tickets now before they are gone for good. Tickets are available now via individual venues and their websites. Additionally, North American meet & greets are available now via Static-X.org (and DevilDriver.com for their performance dates).

Wednesday 13 says, "We are excited to announce that we will be a part of the Static-X North American dates. Now, we will be touring all over the world this year with Static-X including in Australia, Europe and the UK. Such a great line up - we're excited to be included on the bill."

Raven Black adds, "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this tribute tour. As long-time fans who grew up listening to Static-X, it's surreal to have this opportunity and be a part of it. It's also incredibly full circle that our producer and friend Ulrich Wild produced Wisconsin Death Trip."

See below for a full list of international Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary World Tour dates and individual support artists.

Tour dates:

June (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

30 - Scranton, PA - Levels

July (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem - Hard Rock Casino

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

August (with support from Wednesday 13 and Dope)

22 - Brisbane, Australia - Eaton Hill

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxton

24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro

26 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

27 - Perth, Australia - Rock Rover

September

20 - St Petersburg, Russia - Cosmonavt Club

21 - Moscow, Russia - Giavclub

September (with Soil, Wednesday 13 and Dope)

24 - Bristol, England - SWX

25 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

26 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

28 - Leeds, England - Stylus

29 - Southampton, England - Engine Room

October (with Wednesday 13, Soil and Dope)

1 - Newcastle, England - Northumbria Institute

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

3 - Manchester, England - The Ritz

4 - Birmingham, England - 02 Institute

5 - Paris, France - File 7

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Club

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

10 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connex

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

12 - Pinarella di Cervia, Italy - Rock Planet

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

December

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

Static-X recently dropped a special video in which fans can see and hear the band's mysterious, unnamed vocalist performing the band's cult classic, "Bled For Days", along with the original Wisconsin Death Trip band lineup of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda. The clip also showcases the band's stage production for their upcoming US tour, and teases a brand new song from their upcoming album, Project Regeneration. Watch below:

Static-X is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their seventh studio album, entitled Project Regeneration. The album will feature 12 brand new Static-X tracks and contains several vocal performances and musical compositions by Wayne Static, along with a handful of high-profile guest vocal contributions.

As announced, the original Static-X lineup introduced on their 1999 platinum-selling debut full-length album, Wisconsin Death Trip - bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay - have joined forces once again to release a new album, Project Regeneration. The band has cultivated a treasure chest of vocal performances and musical compositions left behind by Wayne. Along with the help of Static-X's long-time producer Ulrich Wild, the band is in the process of completing the album now.

A new teaser featuring clips from a brand new music video, as well as five new Static-X tracks - "Road To Hell", "Something Of My Own", "Terminator Oscillator", "Hollow" and "Disco Otsego" - along with a personal message from bassist Tony Campos about the inspiration behind Project Regeneration, is available to view now at www.Static-X.org.

For the unfinished tracks, the band is inviting several of their friends to lend their voices for the completion of this very personal project. The guest vocalist curation process is being led by none other than SiriusXM programming pioneer Jose Mangin, who is working alongside the band as one of the executive producers for Project Regeneration.

Static-X has created a pre-order campaign allowing fans who purchase Project Regenerationin advance to have their name appear in the liner notes of the new album. Additional special pre-order package options are also available, including Project Regeneration merch bundles and several old school Static-X merch items to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip. Pre-orders are available via www.Static-X.org.