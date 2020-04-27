STATIC-X And DOPE Gear Stolen At Height Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Static-X have filed a police report with the LAPD, siting that their warehouse space (which is also shared with the band Dope) was recently robbed of nearly 200K worth of touring equipment during the coronavirus lockdown. The two bands were advised to take the story public, in order to help raise awareness with other small business owners and bands alike.

“With most of us in lock down, and those who aren’t locked down, wearing masks in public, apparently it’s a great time to be a thief”, says Static-X drummer Ken Jay.

The band has released a statement on the robbery: “We want to encourage our community to keep a close eye on your property and on your facilities during this unprecedented time… We also ask for our fans to keep an eye out for the stolen items and maybe we can help the police find these people."

The band has publicized a list of stolen equipment, complete with many of the serial numbers. The list includes: Multiple LED video panels, 2 drum kits, 40+ cymbals, various high end audio/video gear, microphones, racks, branded backdrops, etc. They have also set up a tip center where you can share any info that may help in the investigation.

“This is tough one to swallow ” says Edsel Dope. “Our bands are small businesses that have developed and refined our touring systems over years. The amount of time and effort that has gone into building out the tech and AV production alone is hard to quantify. It’s allot of money. We own all of our own gear and have built our touring business through years of continuous investment back into ourselves.

“In the end, we recognize that there are far worse things happening around the world. We want to send out positive vibes to everyone in this crazy time. Stay safe, protect yourself from ALL the threats, and take care of each other. We will learn from this experience and take the necessary steps to rebuild during this down time, while allowing ourselves to be a cautionary tale for others.

Stay safe and see you soon!" - Static-X & Dope

Click here for pictures, a full list of missing equipment, and to submit an anonymous tip.

Static-X recently released an official video for their song, Hollow (Project Regeneration), taken from the band's forthcoming album, Project Regeneration Volume 1. The record features the last recordings of late frontman, Wayne Static, and will be released on May 29.

The album will feature 12 brand new Static-X tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of Wayne Static, along with the original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda.

The first single "Hollow (Project Regeneration)" can be streamed or downloaded here and limited edition, exclusive pre-orders are currently available here