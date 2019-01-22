STATIC-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour & Memorial Tribute To WAYNE STATIC, Featuring Co-Headliners DEVILDRIVER, Support From DOPE; Video Trailer

Static-X - bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda - will pay tribute to late frontman Wayne Static with the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour, getting underway in June. DevilDriver will co-headline the tour, while Dope will offer support. Static-X plans to perform the majority of their debut album at each show.

“Our intention is to pay ultimate respect to Wayne and to celebrate the music that has been in all of our hearts for more than 20 years,” says bassist Tony Campos. “It’s all about channeling the vibe from 1999 to the best of our ability and playing those classic Static-X songs live and loud with the fans.”

“Rehearsals have been awesome,” adds guitarist Koichi Fukuda. “The music and the vocals are sounding really great! I feel like Wayne would be proud.”

“We understand that people are naturally going to want to know more about who is singing,” says drummer Ken Jay. “We have discussed this at great length and we came to the conclusion that at this time, it would be inappropriate for us to put the focus on anyone other than Wayne, Tony, Koichi and myself. This feels like the best way for us to celebrate Wayne’s legacy, along with the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip, with all of our fans.”

The band adds: "In celebration of this announcement, we would like to share this tour promo teaser, containing a brand new audio / video clip of us performing 'Push It'."

Watch the clip below. Meet & Greets available at static-xshop.com.

Tour dates:

June

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

30 - Scranton, PA - Level

July

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

12 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Static-X will release a new album entitled Project Regeneration, featuring the last recordings of the band's late front man Wayne Static, later this year.

The band has cultivated a treasure chest of vocal performances and musical compositions left behind by Wayne. Along with the help of Static-X's long-time producer Ulrich Wild, the band's seventh studio album, which will feature between 12 and 15 brand new Static-X tracks.

Check out a teaser featuring clips from a brand new music video, as well as five new Static-X tracks - "Road To Hell", "Something Of My Own", "Terminator Oscillator", "Hollow" and "Disco Otsego" - along with a personal message from bassist Tony Campos about the inspiration behind Project Regeneration:

For the unfinished tracks, the band is inviting several of their friends to lend their voices for the completion of this very personal project.

"We have confirmed interest from our friends David Draiman, Ivan Moody, Al Jorgensen, Dez Fafara, Edsel Dope, Burton C Bell, and a few others," says Campos. "Unfortunately, due to everyone's crazy schedules, it is a little early to know how things will shake out. We are more than confident that the album will have some incredible guest vocalists, but it should be noted that it is still too early to count anyone in 100%."

The guest vocalist curation process is being led by none other than SiriusXM programming pioneer Jose Mangin, who is working alongside the band as one of the executive producers for Project Regeneration.

Static-X has created a pre-order campaign allowing fans who purchase Project Regeneration in advance to have their name appear in the liner notes of the new album. Additional special pre-order package options are also available, including Project Regeneration merch bundles and several old school Static-X merch items to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip. Pre-orders are available here.

"This is a celebration of Static-X, Wisconsin Death Trip, Wayne Static, and all of our fans," adds Campos. "We are very excited about what we have created, so we wanted to involve the fans early, and in a campaign sort of way, so that they can participate with us and help to dictate some of the things that we do."

"Reuniting with the guys has been an amazing experience," says drummer Ken Jay. "It's been so much fun sharing stories and working on new music together. Obviously, it is bittersweet because we all miss Wayne and we wish that he was here with us, doing what he did best... Evil Disco..."

"I am so excited to play Static-X songs live again," says guitarist Koichi Fukuda. "The Static-X sound is so big and powerful live! I can't wait to play songs like 'Bled For Days', 'Push It' and 'I'm With Stupid' again."