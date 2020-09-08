STATIC-X Bassist TONY CAMPOS On Writing New Music Without Late Frontman WAYNE STATIC - "It's Up To The Fans; I'm Not Opposed To It"

Static-X bassist Tony Campos recently guested on the Thunder Underground podcast. In the interview below Campos talks about Static-X’s new album, Project Regeneration Vol 1, the process of putting together the 2019 tour and the album, writing new music to previously recorded vocals, the albums reception, what frontman Xer0 brought to the project, and more.

When asked if Static-X has considered recording all new material with Xer0 once the Project Regeneration tribute to late frontman Wayne Static has been wrapped up, Campos commented:

"I don't know. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it. I'm not opposed to it, but I still wanna go do other things. I'd love to work with Ministry again, I'd love to play with the Cavalera brothers again; I'm working on an Asesino record. It's up to the fans. If they wanna see us continue on as doing this with Xer0, then yeah. It's up to them."

Static-X released their new album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1, across all streaming platforms and on physical CD on July 10, with a vinyl edition set to arrive on August 14. They have released an official video for the track "Bring You Down", which can be viewed below.

A full album audio teaser can be found below.

Project Regeneration Vol. 1 and its eventual follow-up will feature more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased Static-X songs. They are reportedly all of the remaining works left behind by frontman Wayne Static, performed by the original Wisconsin Death Trip band line-up.

"Regeneration"

"Hollow" (Project Regeneration)

"Worth Dyin For"

"Terminator Oscillator"

"All These Years"

"Accelerate"

"Bring You Down" (Project Regeneration)

"My Destruction"

"Something Of My Own" (Project Regeneration)

"Otsego Placebo"

"Follow"

"Dead Souls"

Full album teaser:

"All These Years" video: