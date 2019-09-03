STATIC-X Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
September 3, 2019, an hour ago
This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of Static-X, while on the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour with DevilDriver, Dope, Wednesday 13, and Raven Black.
Static-X and DevilDriver are continuing their onslaught of North America this fall with a second leg of the massively successful Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary tour. With several sold out shows from the first leg under their belts, Static-X and DevilDriver will once again be joined by support acts Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black, kicking off the second leg on November 8 in Austin, TX.
The full lineup will tour through December 8. Then, from December 9 - 18, Static-X will headline solo shows in the Pacific Northwest with Wednesday 13 as direct support.
Tickets are available now via individual venues and their websites. Additionally, North American meet & greets are available now via www.static-x.org. See below for a full listing of tour dates.
Second Leg dates (with Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black):
November
8 - Austin, TX - Emo's
9 - Tyler, TX - Clicks
10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
13 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
15 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution
16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
19 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim
20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
22 - Albany, NY - Skyloft
23 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom
24 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
26 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
27 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
December
1 - Champaign, IL - The City Center
2 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
3 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery
4 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth
5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
6 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
7 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
December (with support from Wednesday 13 only, no DevilDriver, Dope or Raven Black)
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar
11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
17 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
18 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)