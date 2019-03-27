STATIC-X Issue Project Regeneration Album Update - "We Unexpectedly Uncovered Even More Unreleased Tracks Left Behind By WAYNE STATIC"

Static-X have issued an update on their forthcoming Project Regeneration album, which will feature the last recordings of the band's late frontman Wayne Static.

Says the band: "We wanted to take a moment to update everyone on where things are at with the new album.

We have amazing news!

- After announcing Project Regeneration to the world, we unexpectedly uncovered even more unreleased tracks left behind by Wayne.

- Because of this, the album will have fewer guest vocalists and more complete songs featuring lead vocals by Wayne Static.

- In the end, we couldn’t be more excited about the music that we are making together

and we know that Wayne would be honored and proud.

- These extra tracks creates allot of unexpected work for us and for our producers. As a result, our timeline has been thrown off a little bit.

Right now:

- We are focused on finishing 12 tracks for Project Regeneration.

- Waynes lead vocals will appear on more than half of the album.

- Waynes finger prints and those of the original WDT lineup are all over this record.

- We will be releasing several music / video clips in the coming weeks, so that we can begin to share our progress.

Release date:

- We are very sorry for the delay and we want to thank everyone for your patience.

- We are in the process of finalizing a label partner, in order to ensure that “Project Regeneration” will be promoted and distributed worldwide, just like all previous Static-X albums.

- Unfortunately, until we finalize our label partner, we are unable to release a full song / single, but we promise that we will release one AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

- While many people were excited by the music in the teaser, we want to clarify that those clips were “works in progress”.

- We have been working diligently to complete these works, while also preparing for the upcoming tour.

- Please note that ALL merchandise purchased from our webstore ships out immediately.

- The only items that have yet to ship are those associated with the “Pre Order” for Project Regeneration.

More tour dates:

- The demand for the 20th anniversary WDT tour has been overwhelming.

- We are in the process of booking additional dates for later this year as we intend to hit many of the regions that we were unable to get to with the first tour announce.

Thank you:

- Thank you so much for all of the love and support!!

- 20 Years of Static-X and Wisconsin Death Trip is just unbelievable to us!!!"

Pre-orders are available here

Static-X - bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda - will pay tribute to late frontman Wayne Static with the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour, getting underway in June. DevilDriver will co-headline the tour, while Dope will offer support. Static-X plans to perform the majority of their debut album at each show.

“Our intention is to pay ultimate respect to Wayne and to celebrate the music that has been in all of our hearts for more than 20 years,” says bassist Tony Campos. “It’s all about channeling the vibe from 1999 to the best of our ability and playing those classic Static-X songs live and loud with the fans.”

“Rehearsals have been awesome,” adds guitarist Koichi Fukuda. “The music and the vocals are sounding really great! I feel like Wayne would be proud.”

“We understand that people are naturally going to want to know more about who is singing,” says drummer Ken Jay. “We have discussed this at great length and we came to the conclusion that at this time, it would be inappropriate for us to put the focus on anyone other than Wayne, Tony, Koichi and myself. This feels like the best way for us to celebrate Wayne’s legacy, along with the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip, with all of our fans.”

The band adds: "In celebration of this announcement, we would like to share this tour promo teaser, containing a brand new audio / video clip of us performing 'Push It'."

Watch the clip below. Meet & Greets available at static-xshop.com.

Tour dates:

June

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

30 - Scranton, PA - Level

July

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

12 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

(Photo - FiXT Publicity)