STATIC-X - New "Hollow" Single Featuring Vocals Of Late Frontman WAYNE STATIC Streaming

Static-X are streaming their new song, "Hollow", taken from the band's forthcoming album, Project Regeneration. The record features the last recordings of late frontman, Wayne Static, and will be released on May 29th.

Bassist Tony Campos comments: "This song was originally a demo from the Start A War album, which was never completed. Wayne and I never felt like the music on the original demo was fully realized. The vocals sounded great, but some of the musical compositions from that time period felt a bit experimental. There is a reason that some of these tracks never made it on a previous Static-X album, and it certainly wasn't because of Wayne's vocals. The band was just going through a lot of changes at that time and, in retrospect, it felt like we were straying away from that authentic Static-X sound that had really defined us."

Project Generation will feature the last recordings of Wayne Static. Back in March 2019, Static-X revealed some details with regards to the making of the album:

"After announcing Project Regeneration to the world, we unexpectedly uncovered even more unreleased tracks left behind by Wayne. Because of this, the album will have fewer guest vocalists and more complete songs featuring lead vocals by Wayne Static. In the end, we couldn’t be more excited about the music that we are making together and we know that Wayne would be honored and proud. These extra tracks creates a lot of unexpected work for us and for our producers. As a result, our timeline has been thrown off a little bit.

Right now, we are focused on finishing 12 tracks for Project Regeneration. Wayne's lead vocals will appear on more than half of the album. His fingerprints and those of the original WDT lineup are all over this record."

On September 21st, 2019 Static-X brought their ongoing comeback tour to the GlavClub in Moscow, Russia with mystery frontman Xer0 paying tribute to Wayne Static. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, uploaded on December 30th, can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bled For Days"

"Wisconsin Death Trip"

"Fix"

"Sweat Of The Bud"

"Love Dump"

"I Am"

"Otsegolation"

"The Trance Is The Motion"

"Get To The Gone"

"Black And White"

"This Is Not"

"Destroy All"

"Start A War"

"Behemoth"

"Cold"

"I'm With Stupid"

"Push It"

